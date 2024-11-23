Bulgaria's Antibiotic Seeking Exports

Antibiotic Inc, an eastern Bulgarian company that produces penicillin, is currently holding negotiations on new export sales to companies in Macedonia, Albania, Yugoslavia and Austria, according to a report in the Bulgarian Economic Review.

The company already has secured contracts to export its products to Greece, Turkey, Croatia and Slovenia until the end of 1995.

In 1993, Antibiotic posted net profits of 85.7 million leva ($1.3 million). The company exports 85% of its production - which is made up of over-the-counter medicines and medicinal preparations - to over 40 countries worldwide.