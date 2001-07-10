Bush plans Rx discount cards for US seniors

As the Marketletter was going to press, US President George W Bush wasdue to announce that pharmacy discount cards would be offered to all US seniors by the start of 2002, to provide them with speedy assistance in purchasing prescription drugs.
The Washington Post noted that the Bush plan would be a national version of a scheme introduced recently by a number of private insurers, which use pharmacy benefit managers to buy prescription medications in bulk. This is Pres Bush's second proposal for interim help in prescription drug costs for seniors, after Congress rejected his Immediate Helping Hand plan, the Post added.
