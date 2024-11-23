Byk Gulden Forecasts Pantoprazole Sales

Byk Gulden, which is now able to market its proton pump inhibitor pantoprazole without prosecution from competitor Astra of Sweden (Marketletter June 17 and page 28), is forecasting that 1996 sales of its product will reach at least 160 million Deutschemarks ($105.2 million). The firm is also saying that it expects to reach the "profitability zone" at the end of the year. By the year 2000, turnover of pantoprazole will be around 500 million marks.
Sales will come mainly from Europe, where Astra's product Losec (omeprazole) has a 40% market share. An Astra spokesperson said Byk Gulden would not get its product on the market in the USA before 1999. In 1996, Losec sales are expected to be 20 billion Swedish kroner ($3 billion).
