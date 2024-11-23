Calcium Antagonists And Breast Cancer?

Post-menopausal women receiving calcium antagonists for the treatment ofhypertension and heart disease have twice the risk of developing breast cancer than other women, according to a report in the journal Cancer (October 15).
The Cardiovascular Health Study enrolled 3,198 postmenopausal women with no history of breast cancer or congestive heart failure. When the study began in 1989-90, 200 women were taking immediate-release and 168 were receiving sustained-release calcium antagonists. Four years later, the respective figures were 352 and 564.
It was noted that, when compared to women not using this class of agents, women who had taken calcium antagonists had twice the risk of developing carcinoma of the breast (hazard ratio=2.57). The use of other antihypertensive drugs was not associated with an increased breast cancer risk, according to the report.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze