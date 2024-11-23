Cambodia: Drugs Shortage Imminent

In 1998, when German funding for drugs to combat malaria, tuberculosisand HIV/AIDS in Cambodia runs out, the country will face an annual shortfall of $4.7 million in its essential drugs budget and a third fewer drugs will be available, says drugs department director Chroeng Sokhan, reports the Phnom Penh Post.

With national budget funds, the German funding has in recent years been just enough to meet demand, he said. Germany is ending its funding in protest at political developments in Cambodia.