Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

CAMP4 Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biotech company developing a pipeline of regulatory RNA-targeting therapeutics designed to upregulate gene expression.

CAMP4 is developing disease-modifying treatments for a broad range of genetic diseases where amplifying healthy protein may offer therapeutic benefits. CAMP4’s proprietary RAP Platform enables the mapping of regRNAs and generation of therapeutic candidates designed to target the regRNAs associated with genes underlying haploinsufficient and recessive partial loss-of-function disorders.

The company went public in October 2024(Nasdaq: CAMP), with the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,820,000 shares of its common stock at an initial public offering price of $11.00 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $75 million.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest CAMP4 Therapeutics News

CAMP4's turn to "dark side" shows promise, with $75 million IPO
11 October 2024
CAMP4 teams up with BioMarin to advance RNA-targeting meds
2 October 2024
CAMP4 Therapeutics receives $100 million in Series B financing
21 July 2022
More CAMP4 Therapeutics news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze