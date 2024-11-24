CAMP4 Therapeutics

CAMP4 is developing disease-modifying treatments for a broad range of genetic diseases where amplifying healthy protein may offer therapeutic benefits. CAMP4’s proprietary RAP Platform enables the mapping of regRNAs and generation of therapeutic candidates designed to target the regRNAs associated with genes underlying haploinsufficient and recessive partial loss-of-function disorders.

The company went public in October 2024(Nasdaq: CAMP), with the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,820,000 shares of its common stock at an initial public offering price of $11.00 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $75 million.