Campaign To Abolish UK Medicine Secrecy

A number of pressure groups are campaigning for a change to the UK Medicines Act 1968. The change would involve the abolition of Section 118, which prohibits the disclosure of information by the licensing authority. The campaigners have proposed a Medicines Information Bill be put forward as a Private Members Bill in the House of Commons, Charles Radice (Lab), has agreed to sponsor the Bill this session, and if it is not opposed, it has a good chance of becoming law.

The main complaint of the lobbyists is the fact that no information is published concerning the reasons for suspension of product licences in the UK, and they add that, more information is available in the USA on medicines marketed in the UK than there is available here.