Can AZT Cause Cancer?

- Although treatment with Glaxo Wellcome's Retrovir (zidovudine)greatly reduces the risk of transmitting HIV from mother to child, there may also be an increased risk that the child develops cancer later in life, according to a study published in the current issue of the Journal of the National Cancer Institute. In the study, mice in the last trimester of pregnancy were administered high doses of zidovudine. At one year of age, the offspring had developed tumors of the lungs, liver and reproductive organs, reports Reuters.