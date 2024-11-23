Canada Approves Copaxone

- Teva's new treatment for multiple sclerosis, Copaxone (glatirameracetate), has been approved by Canada's Health Protection Branch for distribution in all Canadian provinces. Canada has one of the highest rates of MS in the world, with a patient population estimated at 50,000. The drug will be marketed by Teva Marion Partners Canada (a joint venture between Teva and Hoechst Marion Roussel), and a launch is scheduled for later this month. Teva is expecting to make good sales in Canada, where Copaxone's only competitor is Schering/ Berlex' Betaseron (interferon-beta-1b).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze