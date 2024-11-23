Canada Approves Copaxone

- Teva's new treatment for multiple sclerosis, Copaxone (glatirameracetate), has been approved by Canada's Health Protection Branch for distribution in all Canadian provinces. Canada has one of the highest rates of MS in the world, with a patient population estimated at 50,000. The drug will be marketed by Teva Marion Partners Canada (a joint venture between Teva and Hoechst Marion Roussel), and a launch is scheduled for later this month. Teva is expecting to make good sales in Canada, where Copaxone's only competitor is Schering/ Berlex' Betaseron (interferon-beta-1b).