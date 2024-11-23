Canada: Health Minister Backs Free Rx Drug Plan

Canada's federal Health Minister, David Dingwall, has said he supports acall for prescription drugs to be provided free to consumers through the provincial health plans, saying that this would enable governments to control drug costs, reduce administrative expenses and improve prescribing practices.

The proposal was made in a report on the future of Canada's health care system published this month by the National Forum on Health, a group of 24 academics, doctors and business people appointed by the government in 1994. Mr Dingwall is co-chairman of the Forum, with Prime Minister Jean Chretien.

The report dismisses claims that Medicare is in crisis, saying provincial governments spend sufficiently on health and that there is no need for a private health care system. Forum members attack "fear-mongering and misinformation," which they say has given rise to these fears, and add: "we regret that raising fear among the public is viewed by some as a legitimate way to pursue personal, professional and corporate interests." The report says the system can be improved by reallocating spending, and better management.