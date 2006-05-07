Canada's Internet sales "cause drug shortages"

Canada's thriving Internet pharmacies are threatening supplies of drugs to Canadian patients, according to re-search by the Fraser Institute, a Vancouver-based think-tank. Brett Skinner, director of health and pharmaceutical policy research at the Fraser Institute, argues that exports of drugs to the USA have remained high, despite a rising Canadian dollar exchange rate and the introduction of the Medicare Part D drug prescription benefit in the USA (Marketletter February 27).

Official Canadian government figures estimate that there are 278 Internet pharmacies offering to ship drugs to the USA. In June 2005, annual exports to the USA were believed to be C$507.0 million ($455.3 million). Dr Skinner warns that proposals to allow US citizens to import drugs from Canada is already threatening shortages for some products, blaming price controls creating an artificial re-export market from Canada.