Canadian Govt Drug Pledges "A Sham"

The Canadian Drug Manufacturers Association, which represents thegeneric industry, has said it no longer believes that talks with the federal government to change drug market regulations are being conducted in good faith.
The claim comes after it was revealed that despite pledges to help the generics industry made days after publication of the parliamentary committee review of drug legislation (Marketletter May 5), federal Industry Ministry staff were actually seeking ways to boost patent protection for brand-name drugmakers. "It seems that Industry Canada's policies are for sale, but only to wealthy foreign multinational companies," said CDMA president Brenda Drinkwalter, in a letter to federal Industry Minister John Manley.
