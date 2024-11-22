Canadian Pharma Sales Growth Has Slowed

Between 1992 and 1993, pharmaceutical sales growth in Canada slowed to 7.7%, reaching a value of C$11.8 billion ($8.60 billion) as price controls and difficulties in market access for products took their toll, according to the just-published 1994 annual review of the Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association of Canada.

R&D spending increased 390% from C$103 million in 1987 to C$504 million in 1993. Counting R&D spending of all PMAC members, the ratio of sales to research was 12% in 1993, the review notes. Basic or discovery research has grown almost 300% since 1998, it adds. The pharmaceutical industry accounted for one-third of all Canadian health research spending in 1993, up from 18% in 1998.

122 New Chemical Entities were approved for sale between 1988 and 1993. Half were for products in cardiovascular, anti-infective/antiviral and central nervous system therapeutic categories. The review notes, however, that it takes almost twice as long for a new drug submission to get approved in Canada as it does in Sweden or the UK.