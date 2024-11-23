Canadians Want Shorter Patents, More Generics

Several studies presented at a meeting of Canadian federal andprovincial health ministers indicate that the Canadian people want shorter pharmaceutical patent periods to let them have greater access to generic drugs.

Some 87% of those surveyed indicated that top priority should be given to providing more generic drugs, and the study, funded by the Canadian Drug Manufacturers Association (which represents Canada's generic drugmakers), noted that there is unity on this issue throughout the country and among supporters of all political parties. The survey also found that:

- 59% of people feel that the patent protection period should be lengthened;