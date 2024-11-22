CANCER STUDY SHOWS BENEFIT OF TAMOXIFEN

A new retrospective study of breast cancer, incorporating a review of a number of smaller breast cancer studies across the world, has yielded results which may have important consequences for the future treatment and prevention of the disease. In particular, it looks like patients may benefit from expanded use of the estrogen antagonist tamoxifen.
The study, which was carried out by researchers at the Radcliffe Infirmary in Oxford, UK, and is published in The Lancet (January 4), looked at 133 trials involving 75,000 women with early (stage I or stage II) breast cancer. From the results of the analyses, it has become clear that adjuvant therapy can have a small, but profound effect on 10-year survival; the implication is that if enough women are offered this type of preventative therapy the overall effect could be an extra 100,000 10-year survivors per million women affected.
The Lancet study covers trials involving treatment by endocrine intervention such as tamoxifen and ovarian ablation, or polychemotherapy and immunotherapy. A total of 30,000 women were included in the hormonal arm, 3,000 took part in ovarian ablation trials, 11,000 in polychemotherapy trials, 15,000 in other chemotherapy comparisons, and 6,000 in immunotherapy trials.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze