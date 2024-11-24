Sunday 24 November 2024

Candid Therapeutics

A biotech company developing drugs to address autoimmune diseases.

Established in 2024 and headquartered in San Diego, CA, Candid is developing T-cell engager (TCE) antibodies that can deplete specific B lymphocyte cell populations and aims to be the first company to bring these novel therapies to market.

To accelerate development of and position Candid to become the leader in TCE antibodies for autoimmune diseases, Candid acquired Vignette Bio and TRC 2004 through a simultaneous three-way merger and multi-step financing.


Latest Candid Therapeutics News

Newly-born Candid wastes no time in entering M&A market
10 September 2024
