Saturday 23 November 2024

Cantab Option To Acquire Stanford Tech

31 July 1994

Cantab Pharmaceuticals of the UK has signed an agreement with Stanford University of the USA to collaborate on a research program to develop new immunotherapeutic products for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The collaboration will focus on developing therapeutics based on Stanford's proprietary technology relating to activation of T-lymphocytes, and gives Cantab an option to acquire worldwide rights to the technology.

The Stanford researchers, led by Edgar Engleman, have become the first to clone a new receptor on human activated T-cells, called OX40, as well as a natural ligand which binds to it. The receptor has not been identified on any other cell type to date. Alan Munro, scientific director at Cantab, said that "since OX40 has been detected only on activated T-cells, it may represent a target for immunotherapy in which T-cells are specifically destroyed or inactivated to ameliorate diseases." The first part of the collaboration aims to identify the diseases in which OX40 may provide a targeting mechanism, involving screening for the presence of the receptor on normal and diseased human tissues.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze