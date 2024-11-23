Carter-Wallace Abandons Drugs Research

Carter-Wallace of the USA has announced that it is virtually abandoning its pharmaceutical research following the difficulties it has encountered with two drugs. The company will take a $49 million charge in the second fiscal quarter in order to reorganize its pharmaceuticals division.
In August, reports emerged of serious side effects linked to the use of the company's antiepileptic agent Felbatol (felbamate; Marketletters August 8 and 15). The drug had been found to be fatal in six patients since its launch in September last year, and the US Food and Drug Administration said at the end of last month that the product can only be prescribed to epilepsy sufferers for whom the benefits of the treatment outweigh the risks (see page 28).
C-W is scaling down by making 630 job cuts, around 23% of its workforce in the USA. The job losses will come from the Wallace Laboratories division. Its sales force will be cut by around 41%, and some manufacturing operations will also be shut down.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze