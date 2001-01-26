CDD completes first stage of Teijin deal

UK-based Cambridge Drug Discovery says it has successfully completedstage one of its research agreement with Japan's Teijin, signed in April last year, to discover lead compounds for the treatment of metabolic disorders. Under the terms of the deal, CDD provided access to its novel target and assay development technologies, as well as its fully-automated, high-throughput screening and diverse 100,000 compound library of drug-like molecules.

CDD chief executive Mark Treherne said "we look forward to advancing into the next stage," noting that it is also "important in increasing our visibility in Japan, which is a key market for innovative drug discovery."