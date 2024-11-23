CEL-SCI Trial Data For Multikine

- CEL-SCI Corp has completed a safety study of Multikine (combination ofcytokines including interleukin-2) in five patients with prostate cancer. It was noted that Multikine was safe in these patients and that biopsies showed that inflammatory cells were recruited to the tumor site. A new study protocol is being prepared in order to continue evaluation of the drug in prostate cancer patients, and is expected to investigate it as a pre-treatment before prostatectomy. Multikine is currently in five clinical trials for the treatment of HIV, prostate cancer and head and neck cancer.