Celera Genomics and Lynx database deals

Celera Genomics (an Applera Corp business) and Lynx Therapeutics havesigned two agreements. The first involves the integration of sets of Lynx' high-resolution gene expression data, derived from normal human tissues, analyzed using the latter's MPSS technology, into Celera's database for distribution to its customers.

Under the second agreement, Lynx will apply its MPSS technology to perform additional gene-expression analyses for Celera and also to help supplement the Lynx database offering.

For its part, according to a company statement, Celera intends to apply its bioinformatics expertise to analyze Lynx' gene-expression data and to design and develop software tools to view and distribute the related information in its Celera Discovery System operation.