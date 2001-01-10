Cell Genesys buys gene therapy facility

Cell Genesys says that it is buying a gene therapy manufacturingfacility from Chiron Corp for $4.8 million. The unit, based in San Diego, USA, is equipped to handle large-scale production of gene therapy products for clinical trials and potential product launches, the companies claimed.
The transaction does not give access to Chiron's gene therapy development programs. Chiron added that the divestiture is consistent with its previously-announced reprioritization of its R&D pipeline to focus on cancer and infection, and its strategy of looking to partner other programs, including gene therapy.
