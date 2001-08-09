Cellegy signs revenue share deal with Ventiv

Cellegy Pharmaceuticals has signed a six-year deal with the contractsales organization Ventiv Health to commercialize the latter's lead product, Anogesic (nitroglycerin ointment) for chronic anal fissures, in the USA. Ventiv will recruit and train, and the two firms will jointly manage, a dedicated sales force of 75 reps to launch and support Anogesic, and provide Cellegy with up to $10 million to commercialize the treatment.

The deal is innovative in that Ventiv will receive a substantial share of product revenues and a multi-year royalty stream, which the CSO says reflects a new trend in the pharmaceutical landscape, where emerging companies like Cellegy can keep rights to their products as well as a larger cut of the profits.