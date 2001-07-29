Celltech reaches target with arthritis drug

Celltech has announced encouraging preliminary results from arecently-completed Phase II clinical trial for the tumor necrosis factor-alfa inhibitor CDP-870, its key rheumatoid arthritis drug.
During the trial, 203 RA patients were treated with a monthly injection of CDP-870 for three months, without receiving any other form of immunomodulatory drug. Results demonstrated that patients exhibited a dose-related benefit, as assessed by American College of Rheumatology scores. Following three months' treatment with a 400mg dose of CDP-870, an ACR20% improvement was observed in 72% of patients, an ACR50 in 48% of patients and an ACR70 in 32% of patients. During the trial, no safety aspects were highlighted.
CDP-870, which has a similar mode of action to American Home Product's market-leading drug Enbrel (etanercept) and Johnson & Johnson/Centocor/Schering-Plough's Remicade (infliximab), was licensed by Celltech to Pharmacia earlier this year for an upfront payment of $50 million (Marketletter March 12). Although data for CDP-870 and Enbrel was not strictly comparable, CDP-870 has the added benefit of less frequent dosing (Enbrel is administered twice-weekly), and Stephen McGarry, at Goldman Sachs, said that "we think [CDP-870] will be a billion-dollar product. It is as least as good as the market leader."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze