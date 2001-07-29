Celltech reaches target with arthritis drug

Celltech has announced encouraging preliminary results from arecently-completed Phase II clinical trial for the tumor necrosis factor-alfa inhibitor CDP-870, its key rheumatoid arthritis drug.

During the trial, 203 RA patients were treated with a monthly injection of CDP-870 for three months, without receiving any other form of immunomodulatory drug. Results demonstrated that patients exhibited a dose-related benefit, as assessed by American College of Rheumatology scores. Following three months' treatment with a 400mg dose of CDP-870, an ACR20% improvement was observed in 72% of patients, an ACR50 in 48% of patients and an ACR70 in 32% of patients. During the trial, no safety aspects were highlighted.

CDP-870, which has a similar mode of action to American Home Product's market-leading drug Enbrel (etanercept) and Johnson & Johnson/Centocor/Schering-Plough's Remicade (infliximab), was licensed by Celltech to Pharmacia earlier this year for an upfront payment of $50 million (Marketletter March 12). Although data for CDP-870 and Enbrel was not strictly comparable, CDP-870 has the added benefit of less frequent dosing (Enbrel is administered twice-weekly), and Stephen McGarry, at Goldman Sachs, said that "we think [CDP-870] will be a billion-dollar product. It is as least as good as the market leader."