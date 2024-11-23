Celsis International Results

- Celsis International has posted increased losses before tax for the six months to September 30 of L2.2 million ($3.5 million) compared to L560,000 in the like, year-earlier period. Cash balances at the company fell to L8.7 million from $12.3 million. The company said that the results were well within expectations and were due in part to the heavy increase in research and development costs, which rose from L307,000 to L963,000. Turnover increased from L79,000 in the same period last year to L302,000.