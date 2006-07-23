CeNeS and Ergomed's revenue share deal

Cambridge, UK-based biopharmaceutical firm CeNeS Pharmaceuticals and Germany's Ergomed say they have entered into a revenue-sharing and co-development agreement, relating to CNS 5161, a candidate drug for use in diabetic neuropathic pain and opioid refractory cancer pain.

Previously, Ergomed has worked as a contract research organization but, as the firm's chief executive, Miroslav Reljanovic, explained, the firm's investment in the CNS 5161 project marks the launch of its co-development business model.

Under the terms of the deal, the companies will collaborate on the development of a Phase II assessment program with the aim of demonstrating the compound's efficacy in sustained pain relief in a variety of indications. The firms say they will co-fund the project, with Ergomed entitled to revenues from eventual commercialization of the product commensurate with its investment.