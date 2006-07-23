CeNeS and Ergomed's revenue share deal

Cambridge, UK-based biopharmaceutical firm CeNeS Pharmaceuticals and Germany's Ergomed say they have entered into a revenue-sharing and co-development agreement, relating to CNS 5161, a candidate drug for use in diabetic neuropathic pain and opioid refractory cancer pain.
Previously, Ergomed has worked as a contract research organization but, as the firm's chief executive, Miroslav Reljanovic, explained, the firm's investment in the CNS 5161 project marks the launch of its co-development business model.
Under the terms of the deal, the companies will collaborate on the development of a Phase II assessment program with the aim of demonstrating the compound's efficacy in sustained pain relief in a variety of indications. The firms say they will co-fund the project, with Ergomed entitled to revenues from eventual commercialization of the product commensurate with its investment.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze