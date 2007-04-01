Cephalon files fentanyl buccal tablet with EMEA

USA-based biopharmaceutical company Cephalon has filed a marketing application with the European Medicines Agency (EMEA) for its effervescent fentanyl buccal tablet, intended for the management of breakthrough pain during cancer treatment. The product, which was launched in the USA late last year (Marketletter October 2, 2006) under the trade name Fentora, is intended for patients who are already receiving, and are tolerant to, opioid therapy. The Pennsylvania-headquartered firm added that it was also pursuing a clinical development program which would assess the drug in additional indications.
