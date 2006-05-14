Ceragenix' CSA-13 100x better than vancomycin against MRSA

The USA's Ceragenix Pharmaceuticals says that in vitro testing performed by Canadiain independent testing laboratory MBEC BioProducts has shown that its Ceragenin compound, CSA-13, was over 100 times more effective in eradicating a methicillin resistant Staphylococcus aureus biofilm than vancomycin, the commonly-prescribed antibiotic.

Biofilms are the slime-like colonies of bacteria responsible for many of the nearly one million medical device-related infections each year and are believed to be responsible for approximately 65% of chronic infections.

Ceragenix noted that, while vancomycin is highly-potent against free living or planktonic MRSA bacteria, it is unable to eradicate the MRSA in the form of biofilms. In contrast, CSA-13 was able to completely eradicate the MRSA biofilm at a very low concentration and showed a greater than 100-fold effect relative to vancomycin.