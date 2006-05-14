Ceragenix' CSA-13 100x better than vancomycin against MRSA

The USA's Ceragenix Pharmaceuticals says that in vitro testing performed by Canadiain independent testing laboratory MBEC BioProducts has shown that its Ceragenin compound, CSA-13, was over 100 times more effective in eradicating a methicillin resistant Staphylococcus aureus biofilm than vancomycin, the commonly-prescribed antibiotic.
Biofilms are the slime-like colonies of bacteria responsible for many of the nearly one million medical device-related infections each year and are believed to be responsible for approximately 65% of chronic infections.
Ceragenix noted that, while vancomycin is highly-potent against free living or planktonic MRSA bacteria, it is unable to eradicate the MRSA in the form of biofilms. In contrast, CSA-13 was able to completely eradicate the MRSA biofilm at a very low concentration and showed a greater than 100-fold effect relative to vancomycin.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze