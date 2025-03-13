​CervoMed (NASDAQ: CRVO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in developing treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, particularly focusing on synaptic dysfunction in conditions like Alzheimer's disease (AD) and dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB). Their lead investigational drug, neflamapimod, is an orally administered inhibitor targeting the p38 alpha enzyme, implicated in neuronal stress responses and synaptic dysfunction.

In March 2024, CervoMed secured a private placement financing totaling up to $149.4 million, with an initial $50 million received upfront. This funding was led by prominent healthcare investors, including RA Capital Management, Armistice Capital, Special Situations Funds, and Soleus Capital.

Regarding partnerships, in August 2023, CervoMed completed a merger with EIP Pharma Inc., thereby enhancing its focus on advancing neflamapimod for treating DLB and other neurodegenerative disorders. ​

In December 2024, CervoMed announced that its Phase IIb trial of neflamapimod in patients with DLB did not meet the primary or secondary endpoints. The company is analyzing the data to determine the next steps for the program. ​