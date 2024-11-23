Changing Role Of UK Pharmacists

The acceleration in removal of prescription-only controls from an increased range of medicines has placed the emphasis on the role of the pharmacist in the UK, says the Royal Pharmaceutical Society of Great Britain. Accordingly, the Society has decided that the interests of the public and of the profession will be best served if requirements are added to its code of ethics.

Initially, the requirements are in the form of a RPSGP council statement, that:

- from January 1, 1995, there should be a written protocol in each pharmacy covering the procedure to be followed in that pharmacy when a medicine is supplied or advice on treatment of a medical condition is sought; and