​Character Biosciences, formerly known as Clover Therapeutics, is a precision medicine company founded in 2019 and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. The company focuses on developing targeted therapies for progressive polygenic diseases, particularly in ophthalmology, with an emphasis on age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG). ​

In January 2025, Character Biosciences announced a collaboration with Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health company, to develop innovative treatments for patients with AMD. This partnership combines Bausch + Lomb's extensive expertise in ophthalmology with Character Bio’s integrated patient data platform and AI-powered analytical engine to drive novel drug discovery and development. The collaboration will initially focus on AMD, with the potential to expand into other eye conditions. ​

Under the terms of the agreement, Character Biosciences received an upfront payment and annual research funding from Bausch + Lomb. The company is also eligible for potential development and sales-related milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties on future product sales. Additionally, subject to certain closing conditions, Bausch + Lomb will make a strategic equity investment in Character Biosciences. ​

In March 2025, Character Biosciences secured a $93 million Series B financing round to advance its pipeline of therapies for degenerative eye diseases, including AMD. The funding was co-led by new investors aMoon and Luma Group, with additional participation from Bausch + Lomb and Jefferson Life Sciences. Existing investors such as Innovation Endeavors, Catalio Capital Management, S32, and KdT Ventures also contributed. ​

The Series B funding will support Phase I and Phase II proof-of-concept studies for Character Biosciences' lead programs, CTX203 and CTX114, as well as the expansion of the company's pipeline into additional ophthalmic diseases. ​