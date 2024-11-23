Charges Stall 1st Qtr At P&U But Merger On Track

Pharmacia & Upjohn's net earnings in the first quarter of 1996 after restructuring charges were $49.9 million and earnings per share were 9 cents. Net earnings before charges relating to the merger of the two firms came in at $229 million and earnings per share were 44 cents, the firm reported from its base in London, in the UK. Sales for the quarter rose 3.5% to $1.7 billion.
Restructuring charges for the quarter amounted to $179 million net of tax, which was greater than expected. Total restructuring charges since the merger are $349 million, which includes redundancy provisions for almost 2,600 employees.
The number of people leaving the company by March 31, 1996, is over 1,200. This is said to be slightly ahead of expectations, and is on track to achieve a reduction of 4,100 as specified previously.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze