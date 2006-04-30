Chemicon licenses ReNcell line and media

UK stem-cell therapeutics firm ReNeuron has signed an agreement with Chemicon International, a subsidiary of the USA's Serologicals Corp, whereby the latter will exclusively manufacture and distribute two of the former's patented ReNcell neural stem cell lines worldwide for research purposes.
Under the terms of this multi-year deal, Chemicon will exclusively manufacture and supply ReNeuron's ReNcell CX and ReNCell VM cell lines and media to the worldwide stem cell research community through its direct sales team in North America, Australia, the UK and much of Europe, as well as through its global network of distributors while, ReNeuron will receive upfront and royalty payments on all sales made by Chemicon.
