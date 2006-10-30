CHEST 2006: drug combo cuts death risk in COPD; statins slow lung decline in smokers

In the week starting October 21, the American College of Chest Physicians held CHEST 2006, its 72nd annual international scientific assembly, in Salt Lake City, Utah. 16,500 health care professionals from the USA and across the world attended to discuss research and the latest advances in cardiothoracic and respiratory medicine.
One of the hottest topics at CHEST 2006 was the multinational TORCH study, which showed that chronic obstructive pulmonary disease patients on a combination of inhaled salmeterol and fluticasone propionate reduced their risk of death up to 17.5%.
Study author Bartolome Celli stressed the importance of the findings, noting that "the combination therapy of salmeterol and fluticasone is the first intervention since oxygen therapy or smoking cessation to show improved survival in patients with COPD." He added that the improvement was as dramatic and significant as that produced by statins in cardiovascular mortality.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze