China BioPharma completes desloratadine studies in hay fever

China Biopharmaceuticals Holdings has announced the completion of all required clinical trials for desloratadine tablets for seasonal allergic rhinitis. The studies were conducted in six hospitals throughout China. The results have been sent to the Chinese State Food and Drug Administration (SFDA) for manufacturing and marketing approval. The company anticipates an approval response from the agency in the second half of 2007.

Desloratadine is indicated for the relief of the nasal and non-nasal symptoms of seasonal allergic rhinitis, as well as the symptomatic relief of pruritus and the reduction in the number of hives, and size of hives, in patients with chronic idiopathic urticaria.

In China, 30% of the population has suffered from an allergy at least once. The $1.5 billion allergy drug market in the country continues to grow at a rate of 15% per year, according to the company.