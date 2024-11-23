China Plans Ethnic Medicine Programs

The Chinese government has announced a national program to developmedicines and drugs for its ethic minorities and to improve health services for them, says the State Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine.
The program will include construction of 30 hospitals, research institutes for minority medicine and courses to train 100 leading specialists in ethnic medicine, and the development of 60 production and marketing bases for ethnic herbal medicine.
The government is to provide policy and budget support to ensure that the aims of the program will be achieved by the year 2000, Dong Chen, an official in charge of the program in the state administration, has said in Beijing.
