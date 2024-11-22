China To Apply GMP In Pharma Industry

Good Manufacturing Practice certification in the drug industry is to be applied by the Chinese authorities from October of this year, in an effort to enhance quality control. An official of the Committee of Pharmaceutical GMP Certification, Zhang Aiping, said in an interview in Beijing that applications can be received from October 4.

Mr Zhang said it was critical to guarantee the safety and effectiveness of drugs. China's own GMP system came into formal operation in 1988, but the shortage of funds and other reasons has meant that a large part of the Chinese drug industry is still unable to meet GMP requirements. By end June-1998, he said, the authorities will no longer accept new drug production applications without GMP certification.