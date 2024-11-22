China To Apply GMP In Pharma Industry

Good Manufacturing Practice certification in the drug industry is to be applied by the Chinese authorities from October of this year, in an effort to enhance quality control. An official of the Committee of Pharmaceutical GMP Certification, Zhang Aiping, said in an interview in Beijing that applications can be received from October 4.
Mr Zhang said it was critical to guarantee the safety and effectiveness of drugs. China's own GMP system came into formal operation in 1988, but the shortage of funds and other reasons has meant that a large part of the Chinese drug industry is still unable to meet GMP requirements. By end June-1998, he said, the authorities will no longer accept new drug production applications without GMP certification.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze