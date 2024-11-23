CHINESE FOREIGN INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES

A number of pharmaceutical enterprises in Shijiazhuang, the capital of China's Hebei Province, will seek investment from Belgian, German, French and Dutch companies for new projects for the production of medicines and associated raw materials, reports the Beijing Review.

The Shijiazhuang New High-Technology Development Zone Medicine Research Institute is seeking investment worth some $3.94 million for the local construction of a research institute, a pharmaceutical factory and a hospital.

The Shijiazhuang Number 1 Pharmaceutical Factory will require total investment of $39 million for the development and production of various kinds of medicines, such as cephalosporins, while the Shijiaz-huang Number 4 Factory hopes to acquire investment totalling $3 million for the development and production of new infusion products.