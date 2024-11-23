Chinese Health Care Prices In 1995

China's State Statistical Bureau reports that the retail price of medical and health care products rose 11.3% on average last year compared to 1994, reports the Beijing Review. The retail price index rose 14.8% in 1995.

Beijing sources say free medical care for Chinese workers is slowly ending. state-owned enterprises' medical costs are rising 18.9% a year, surpassing the growth rates of Gross Domestic Product and state revenue. Personal health accounts for workers and social pool funds for medical care are being launched; state-owned enterprises contribute 10% of employees' salaries and employees contribute 1% of wages to medical departments as an insurance fund. Workers can submit their medical costs to the social funds after their personal deposits are used up.