Chinese Pharma News In Brief

China's State Council has recently introduced a stipulation that pharmaceuticals and contraceptives brought by travelers into China which exceed reasonable quantities for personal use, as quantified by China's customs, must be returned to the traveler's home country, reports the Beijing Review.
Alternatively, if they are brought in, they must undergo full customs procedures and be treated as import commodities.
- The China Foreign Trade Journal reports that China's Hebei province is attracting foreign investment in the production of pharmaceuticals. New foreign-invested businesses in Hebei can be wholly foreign-owned, or established as joint ventures or co-operative ventures.
