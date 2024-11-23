Chiroscience Selects Two Cancer Drugs

At an analysts' meeting last week, the UK biotechnology companyChiroscience revealed that it has selected two matrix metalloproteinase inhibitors, D1927 and D2163, to enter Phase I clinical trials, which will begin in the fourth quarter of this year.
In preclinical models of cancer, both drugs demonstrated a high level of selectivity and efficacy. This latest development means that Chiroscience now has four compounds in or entering clinical trials, while the addition of cancer therapies to the product pipeline is expected to substantially increase the value of the company, said analysts. More news on Chiroscience's drug development activities will be published in next week's Marketletter.
