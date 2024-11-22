Chiroscience Starts Levobupivacaine Trial

Chiroscience has received approval from the UK Medicines Control Agency for its application to initiate a Phase II/III bridging trial for levobupivacaine, its single-isomer version of the local anesthetic bupivacaine.
The trials will be conducted on 165 patients undergoing both central and peripheral surgery in three centers, and will compare Chiroscience's product with the original version of the drug. The study is scheduled to be finished by the end of the year and the company hopes to submit the drug for approval in the first half of 1996.
The company is expected to make a series of presentations on its progress and drug candidates, which will be covered in the February 6 issue of the Marketletter.
