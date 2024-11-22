Ciba Extends Isis Antisense Link-Up

Ciba and Isis Pharmaceuticals have announced the extension of their cooperative research and development agreement into antisense for a further three years, beginning in September 1995.

Ciba will continue to have worldwide exclusive marketing rights for compounds arising from the collaboration, which started in September 1990, with the exception of the USA where Ciba and Isis will comarket and copromote products arising from the arrangement. Isis will receive royalties on sales of products in other markets.

Isis has three antisense compounds in clinical trials: ISIS 2922 to treat CMV-induced retinitis in AIDS patients in Phase III; ISIS 2105 to treat genital warts caused by human papillomavirus as an adjunct to surgery in Phase II; and ISIS 2302, an ICAM-1 inhibitor, in Phase I trials for a number of inflammatory conditions. The company also has several preclinical programs ongoing, including ISIS 5320, a novel anti-HIV compound.