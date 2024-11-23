CIBA INAUGURATES PLANT IN SPAIN

Swiss pharmaceutical company Ciba has inaugurated a new production center in Barbera del Valles near Barcelona in Spain. The production center forms part of a new integrated Europe-wide manufacturing organization for the pharmaceuticals division.
The plant is one of three that Ciba has within its EFI Project, which focuses on Spain, France and Italy. Ciba says that the project is in keeping with its strategy to adapt its activities in Europe. Pharmaceutical production must be concentrated on a small number of production centers which will cover the entire European market. Each of these centers will produce defined specialties destined for European Union countries.
The new facility at Barbera del Valles, which is also where Ciba's Spanish company is located, will manufacture small quantities of solid drug forms. The Italian plant in Torre Annunziata at the foot of Mount Vesuvius is responsible for large-scale production of solid drugs for oral administration, while in France, Laboratoires Ciba-Geigy manufactures non-solid drug forms, such as suppositories, creams, syrups, drops and ampoules.
