CIBA LAUNCHES CATAFLAM NSAID IN USA

Ciba-Geigy Corp of the USA has launched a new salt formulation of its Voltaren (diclofenac sodium) nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug, called Cataflam (diclofenac potassium) onto the US market. Representatives started detailing the drug on January 17.

Cataflam has advantages over Voltaren in that it has a more rapid onset of action. As a result, it will be targeted more towards the analgesic market than the anti-inflammatory market, and is seen very much as a complementary product to Voltaren. However, it is interesting to note that Cataflam's properties do not arise as a result of the potassium salt formulation. A spokesman for the company said it had originally developed this salt to enhance absorption, but subsequent tests failed to prove this hypothesis. The difference is achieved via the coating of the tablets -Cataflam is absorbed in the stomach while Voltaren is absorbed in the duodenum.

Labelling notes that peak plasma levels are seen in about one hour with Cataflam, which compares with about two hours for Voltaren. The new product will be priced at a 50% premium to Voltaren, with the average wholesale price for 100 50mg tablets set at $130.