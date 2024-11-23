Cis Bio Launches Drug Industry Service

Cis Bio International, a European leader in the development and production of radiopharmaceuticals, has launched a new service for the drug industry based on its Trace technology, enabling it to identify intermolecular reactions more quickly and with greater precision than existing techniques.

The technology is based on the work of the French Nobel prizewinner, Jean-Marie Lehn, whose work on intermolecular reactions at Strasbourg University was initially confined to the in vitro diagnostics sector. Cis Bio, a subsidiary of Oris which is part of the CEA-I - the industrial arm of the French Atomic Energy Commission - has developed the technology to assist pharmaceutical research.

The trace technology is expected to enable major drugmakers to screen potential candidate-molecules more rapidly than before. Development contracts have been signed with Rhone-Poulenc Rorer, while license sales are being sought in the original area of operation, in vitro diagnostics.