A biopharma company utilising small interfering RNAs (siRNAs) to improve and expand the reach of RNAi-based medicines.

City Tx was founded by executives and scientists in RNAi, and launched in October 2024 alongside a $135 million Seried A financing round from leading life sciences investors.

The American company is building a pipeline of innovative RNAi therapeutics to make a significant impact for patients across multiple therapeutic areas.