Clindamycin For Necrotizing Fasciitis

Necrotizing fasciitis, the disfiguring bacterial infection caused by the organism Streptococcus pyogenes type A which created a panic in UK hospitals last year, may be effectively treated with the antibiotic clindamycin, according to Dennis Stevens, professor of medicine at the University of Washington in Seattle, USA.

Dr Stevens said that experiments with mice have shown that clindamycin can be administered up to 48 hours after infection with a survival rate of 90%. The antibiotic can stop the production of bacterial toxins that cause the shock and organ failure seen with these infections.

- Meantime, the World Health Organization has announced that it has begun monitoring cases of necrotizing fasciitis throughout the European Union.