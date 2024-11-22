Clindamycin For Necrotizing Fasciitis

Necrotizing fasciitis, the disfiguring bacterial infection caused by the organism Streptococcus pyogenes type A which created a panic in UK hospitals last year, may be effectively treated with the antibiotic clindamycin, according to Dennis Stevens, professor of medicine at the University of Washington in Seattle, USA.
Dr Stevens said that experiments with mice have shown that clindamycin can be administered up to 48 hours after infection with a survival rate of 90%. The antibiotic can stop the production of bacterial toxins that cause the shock and organ failure seen with these infections.
- Meantime, the World Health Organization has announced that it has begun monitoring cases of necrotizing fasciitis throughout the European Union.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze