Clinuvel's tanning implant sees strong Ph II data

Melbourne, Australia-based Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has reported strong interim data from a Phase II trial of its photoprotectant, CUV1647, a drug candidate for the stimulation of eumelanin production (sun tanning).
In the double-blind, placebo-controlled trial, the agent was administered in a sustained-release skin implant as a prophylactic treatment for moderate-to-severe polymorphous light eruption. The active implant demonstrated a statistically-significant difference (p=0.01) versus placebo in usage of systemic corticosteroids, indicating greater need for rescue medication in the placebo group.
In light of this promising data, Clinuvel said it was on track to initiate Phase III trials of the agent in the southern hemipshere in the latter half of the year.
