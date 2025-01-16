CNX Therapeutics

A speciality pharma company developing a portfolio of treatments for neurological, psychiatric and hospital emergencies.

CNX operates in over 60 markets worldwide, both directly and through strategic partnerships, being a pan-European partner for Central Nervous System (CNS) and hospital injectable products.

The company's therapeutic focus spans several high-impact areas, including neurodegenerative disorders, genetic rare diseases, and central nervous system conditions. Our pipeline includes multiple clinical-stage assets, with lead products targeting progressive neurological diseases, aiming to provide novel options for patients.