CNX Therapeutics

CNX operates in over 60 markets worldwide, both directly and through strategic partnerships, being a pan-European partner for Central Nervous System (CNS) and hospital injectable products.
The company's therapeutic focus spans several high-impact areas, including neurodegenerative disorders, genetic rare diseases, and central nervous system conditions. Our pipeline includes multiple clinical-stage assets, with lead products targeting progressive neurological diseases, aiming to provide novel options for patients.
